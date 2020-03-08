Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 63 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 58.36.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

