Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.57.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.41. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

