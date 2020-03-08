Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.57.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.41. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

