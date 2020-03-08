National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.57.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$18.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

