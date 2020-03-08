National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.57.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$18.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Analyst Recommendations for Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings
TD Securities Increases Sleep Country Canada Price Target to C$22.00
TD Securities Increases Sleep Country Canada Price Target to C$22.00
Lafargeholcim Given a CHF 63 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Lafargeholcim Given a CHF 63 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank
National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada Price Target to C$22.00
National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada Price Target to C$22.00
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$22.00
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$22.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report