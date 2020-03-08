Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.57.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$18.97 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.41.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

