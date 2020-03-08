Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$22.00

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.57.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$18.97 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.41.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Analyst Recommendations for Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings
TD Securities Increases Sleep Country Canada Price Target to C$22.00
TD Securities Increases Sleep Country Canada Price Target to C$22.00
Lafargeholcim Given a CHF 63 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Lafargeholcim Given a CHF 63 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank
National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada Price Target to C$22.00
National Bank Financial Increases Sleep Country Canada Price Target to C$22.00
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$22.00
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$22.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report