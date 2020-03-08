Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given New C$1.80 Price Target at Cormark

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

YGR opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$3.68.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

