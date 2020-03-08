Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Winpak from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Winpak from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Winpak presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.83.

Shares of WPK opened at C$39.51 on Thursday. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$38.70 and a 12 month high of C$49.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

