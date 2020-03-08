Raymond James Trims Wajax (TSE:WJX) Target Price to C$15.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WJX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wajax from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE WJX opened at C$12.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.30. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$12.38 and a twelve month high of C$19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $250.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

