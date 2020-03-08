Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Raised to Buy at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEED. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Laurentian raised Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.15.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$20.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.57. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.23 and a twelve month high of C$70.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

