Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) to Outperform

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TVE. Laurentian cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.29.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.85. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total value of C$50,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,042.34. Insiders sold a total of 132,315 shares of company stock valued at $251,491 over the last three months.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.