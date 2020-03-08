Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Set at C$3.25 by Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) received a C$3.25 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 157.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TVE. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

TSE TVE opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$716,921.30. Insiders have sold a total of 132,315 shares of company stock valued at $251,491 over the last 90 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

