Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Spin Master (TSE:TOY) to Sector Perform

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$47.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOY. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

