BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Spin Master (TSE:TOY) to Market Perform

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOY. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Shares of TOY opened at C$16.78 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$46.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

