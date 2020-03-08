Cormark Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$20.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.44.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY stock opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$46.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.