Pi Financial Reiterates C$0.60 Price Target for Treasury Metals (TSE:TML)

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) received a C$0.60 price target from investment analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.

TML stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. Treasury Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.42.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

