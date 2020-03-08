Pi Financial Reiterates C$0.60 Price Target for Treasury Metals (TSE:TML)

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) received a C$0.60 price target from investment analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.
TML stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. Treasury Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.42.
About Treasury Metals
Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.