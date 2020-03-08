On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.80

News stories about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIV opened at $0.29 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

