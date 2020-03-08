Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,743.70 ($36.09).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,595.60 ($20.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,979.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,200.40. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

