Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s ranking:

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,303.59 ($56.61).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,505 ($46.11) on Friday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,176.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,210.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 177.47 ($2.33) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.