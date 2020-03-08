Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

Headlines about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s score:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,408.33.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

