Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price fell 5.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.03 and last traded at $95.72, 542,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 376,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.40.

Specifically, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,853. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

