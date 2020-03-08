Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading Up 5.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.08, approximately 2,198,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,631,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Specifically, insider Patrick Mccreery acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,690.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $986,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The stock has a market cap of $989.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 335.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

