Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading Up 9.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 564,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 170,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,238 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

