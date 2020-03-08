National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,402,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the previous session’s volume of 301,404 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $42.25.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1,633.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

