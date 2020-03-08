Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$42.00. The company traded as low as C$29.84 and last traded at C$30.26, with a volume of 8230966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.58.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.61.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$144,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 717,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,699,932.70. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$1,350,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,452,721.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,507.

The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.72.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

