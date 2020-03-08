Somewhat Negative News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price

Press coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of -1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the coffee company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Starbucks’ ranking:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

