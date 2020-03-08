TELUS (TSE:T) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.17

News headlines about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

T opened at C$49.99 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.582 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.05.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

