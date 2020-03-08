AT&T (NYSE:T) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news impact score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AT&T’s score:

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.