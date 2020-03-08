Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earning Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM. ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

