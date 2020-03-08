Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.00

Headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TM stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Trigon Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

