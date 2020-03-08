Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.00

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE TMG opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The company has a market cap of $16.19 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.15.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

