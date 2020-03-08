The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.45).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

