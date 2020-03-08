Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Twitter’s score:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of TWTR opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

