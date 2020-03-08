Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price

Media headlines about ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ThyssenKrupp earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $8.14 on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

