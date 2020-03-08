Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Under Armour’s analysis:

NYSE:UA opened at $11.14 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

