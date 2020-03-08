Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given News Impact Score of -1.00

Media stories about Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

UAA stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

