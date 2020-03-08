WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) have been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WideOpenWest earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOW. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $442.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.44. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

