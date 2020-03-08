Gary Bullard Purchases 25 Shares of Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) insider Gary Bullard bought 25 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of £301.75 ($396.94).

Shares of LON:GHH opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.47 million and a PE ratio of 77.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.72. Gooch & Housego plc has a one year low of GBX 898 ($11.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several research firms recently commented on GHH. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

