Rutger Helbing Buys 10,000 Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO) insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,704.81).

Shares of DVO stock opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.17. Devro plc has a one year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 222 ($2.92).

Devro (LON:DVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Devro from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

