Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.21 ($4.89).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

