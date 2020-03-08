Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Encompass Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

