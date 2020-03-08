Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to $96.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $95.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EHC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

