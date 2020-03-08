Head to Head Review: 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) versus Pagerduty (NYSE:PD)

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagerduty and 3D Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $117.82 million 12.84 -$40.74 million N/A N/A 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.60 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -21.79

Pagerduty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pagerduty and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 3D Systems 3 2 2 0 1.86

Pagerduty currently has a consensus target price of $29.73, indicating a potential upside of 51.74%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78% 3D Systems -11.11% -9.91% -6.07%

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

