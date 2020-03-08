Contrasting ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) & AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUOTY)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 3.84% 18.75% 7.42% AU Optronics -7.12% -9.96% -4.88%

This table compares ON Semiconductor and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 1.29 $211.70 million $1.49 11.60 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.32 -$641.00 million $0.34 8.91

ON Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ON Semiconductor and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 5 10 2 2.63 AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $23.53, suggesting a potential upside of 36.17%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats AU Optronics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

