Reviewing Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Level One Bancorp and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 19.03% 10.20% 1.11% First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 23.30% 9.41% 1.24%

Volatility & Risk

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Level One Bancorp pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Level One Bancorp and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.91%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.81%. Given First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is more favorable than Level One Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Level One Bancorp and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 2.20 $16.11 million $2.11 11.43 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares $205.74 million 2.20 $47.94 million $2.87 9.47

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Level One Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares beats Level One Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. As of March 4, 2019, it operated through a network of 67 banking centers in Illinois and Missouri, and a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

