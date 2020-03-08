Head to Head Contrast: Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Klepierre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 Klepierre 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Klepierre.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Klepierre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 4.35 $33.87 million $1.43 10.01 Klepierre $1.71 billion 5.33 $363.89 million N/A N/A

Klepierre has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klepierre has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Klepierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 5.82% 1.96% 0.83% Klepierre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Klepierre on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at ?24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP's ?A-list?. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.