Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) PT Set at €12.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.14 ($17.60).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

