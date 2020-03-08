UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.12 ($7.12) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.53 ($6.43).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

