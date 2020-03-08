Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.62 and a 12 month high of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

