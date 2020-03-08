Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) received a C$7.00 price objective from Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.62 and a 12 month high of C$5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

