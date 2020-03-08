Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €20.00 ($23.26) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UG. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.82 ($30.02).

EPA:UG opened at €16.15 ($18.78) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.29. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

