Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.57 ($111.13).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €90.28 ($104.98) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €94.95 and its 200 day moving average is €86.60.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.